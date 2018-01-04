Justin Thomas among GWAA players of the year for 2017

Justin Thomas earned 94 percent of the vote en route to winning the Golf Writers Association of America’s Player of the Year award for 2017.

Thomas, 24, won five times last season, including his first major, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, and also grabbed the season-long FedEx Cup title and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.

Joining Thomas as GWAA players of the year were Lexi Thompson, the LPGA Player of the Year who won twice last season, and Bernhard Langer, who had a seven-win season on the PGA Tour Champions to earn the GWAA honor for the fourth time.

The three players will receive their awards at the annual GWAA Awards Dinner on April 4 in Augusta, Ga.