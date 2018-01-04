Matthew Riedel (2019) follows friend's lead by committing to Vanderbilt

Last fall, William Moll, a 16-year-old Houston product, verbally committed to Vanderbilt for the Class of 2019. When that happened, another Houston teenager and 2019 recruit, 17-year-old Matthew Riedel, was still mulling his college offers.

Riedel and Moll attend rival high schools – Ridel goes to Stratford, Moll is at Houston Memorial. But make no mistake, the two are good friends.

“William and I are very close,” Riedel told Golfweek. “We do go to rival high schools, but we play at the same home course. We play a lot together and spend time off the course with each other, too.”

About two months after Moll committed to the Commodores, Riedel decided that he would join Moll in Nashville, Tenn. He decided on Vanderbilt after also seriously considering SMU and Stanford.

“I picked Vanderbilt because of their fantastic facilities, academics and team chemistry, ” Riedel said. “I went up for a visit in September and got to know the team guys and 2018 commits really well. I also got to know the coaches well and felt very comfortable in Nashville. They have been a consistently good team the past three years and believed I had the most potential to improve there.”

Riedel won the AJGA Hunter Mahan Championship last April before notching good finishes in two AJGA invitationals, a T-24 at the Rolex Tournament of Champions and T-19 at the Ping Invitational. Riedel is ranked 52nd by Golfweek, and No. 11 in the Class of 2019.

He is also currently No. 1 in his high school class, academically, so Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh will be getting an outstanding student, as well.