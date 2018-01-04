Patrick Reed among players to ink Nike deals

Patrick Reed’s Sunday red ensemble now features a Swoosh.

Reed was among the players who inked deals with Nike to begin 2018. Reed will wear Nike apparel and footwear, as will three other newcomers: Chris Wood, Cameron Champ and Jimmy Stanger. Wood is a European Tour member, while Champ and Stanger, both first-year pros, are expected to compete mostly on the Web.com Tour this season.

Golfweek confirmed Thursday that Reed, ranked No. 24 in the Official World Golf Ranking, no longer has an endorsement deal with Callaway Golf. No announcement has been made regarding what clubs Reed will use going forward. While under contract with Callaway last season, Reed experimented with clubs from PXG, Titleist and Cleveland and used a Bridgestone ball on a few occasions.

I am so proud to announce that I have signed with Nike! I am so happy to return to the Nike family and be a part of such an elite group! #Nike #justdoit #NikeGolf pic.twitter.com/NRGRS6UsWc — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) January 4, 2018

In addition to the apparel signings, Nike also agreed to footwear-only deals with former World No. 1 Lee Westwood and Players champion Si Woo Kim.

Alex Noren is now a head-to-toe Nike athlete, and Julian Suri also renewed his Nike deal.