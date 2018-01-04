Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule resumes in paradise this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as a cavalcade of 2016-17 winners take on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, 3-7 p.m.; Sunday, 6-10 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Sentry Tournament of Champions Tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (5:35 p.m. ET): We now have a six-way tie for the lead at 2 under. See all the names below.

UPDATE NO. 2 (4:43 p.m. ET): Austin Cook is now the outright leader at 2 under after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4 and 5. He’s the leader by one over Patton Kizzire, Chris Stroud and Si Woo Kim.

UPDATE NO. 1 (4:10 p.m. ET): The action is underway! Welcome to the PGA Tour in 2018!

The first group teed off an hour ago. So far, we have two players (Austin Cook and Si Woo Kim) in the lead at 1 under. But it’s incredibly early. Regardless, PGA Tour golf is back!

