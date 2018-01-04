Rickie Fowler grabs attention with untucked Hawaiian shirt at Kapalua

Rickie Fowler offered a rare sight in Thursday’s opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions … an untucked shirt during play.
Yes, untucked! An untucked Hawaiian shirt!
Fowler fired a 4-under 69 in the attire at the Plantation Course at Kapalua to put himself in early contention. But his wardrobe certainly produced some chatter as well.
Fowler’s Thursday attire was part of Puma Golf’s new Aloha Collection, which pays homage to Fowler’s Japanese heritage by taking traditional Japanese designs and combining them with a fresh take on classic Hawaiian style.
The Aloha Woven Shirt he sported Thursday at Kapalua features moisture-wicking fabric, dryCELL technology and UV 40+ protection.
While Fowler going with this untucked shirt may not sit well with all of golf’s traditionalists, it looked good Thursday and Fowler appeared comfortable. So yeah, in the end maybe a few may not be thrilled with the untucked Hawaiian shirt look, but it’s a nice style that seems to work for Fowler and fits with the vibe of the event (the collection is inspired by the relaxed vibe and tranquil beauty of the Hawaiian Islands).
To that point…
Fowler ended his round with two birdies and an eagle in his last five holes. It’s also worth noting Fowler was recently ranked No. 1 on list of “Best-Mannered People,” which might mean he knows what he’s doing when it comes to appropriate attire.
We’re one day into 2018 on the PGA Tour, and, as always, it’s clear Rickie Fowler knows how to garner the attention.
Comments