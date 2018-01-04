Rickie Fowler grabs attention with untucked Hawaiian shirt at Kapalua

Rickie Fowler offered a rare sight in Thursday’s opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions … an untucked shirt during play.

Yes, untucked! An untucked Hawaiian shirt!

Fowler fired a 4-under 69 in the attire at the Plantation Course at Kapalua to put himself in early contention. But his wardrobe certainly produced some chatter as well.

Rickie Fowler with the untucked shirt today👍🏻 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 4, 2018

Is Rickie Fowler wearing a shirt untucked that big of a deal? pic.twitter.com/osyTeWYDVV — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) January 5, 2018

Rickie is wearing an untucked Hawaiian shirt at Kapalua … and I kinda dig it: pic.twitter.com/h4rs0fDD9O — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) January 4, 2018

Rickie Fowler's awesome, but the untucked shirt is unprofessional — Palmer Van Tuyl (@PalmerTheGolfer) January 5, 2018

In the past hour, I’ve come 180 degrees on Rickie Fowler’s untucked shirt. It makes him relatable! I can relate to him now! — BHooverMU (@BHoover_NEOH) January 5, 2018

Fowler’s Thursday attire was part of Puma Golf’s new Aloha Collection, which pays homage to Fowler’s Japanese heritage by taking traditional Japanese designs and combining them with a fresh take on classic Hawaiian style.

The Aloha Woven Shirt he sported Thursday at Kapalua features moisture-wicking fabric, dryCELL technology and UV 40+ protection.

While Fowler going with this untucked shirt may not sit well with all of golf’s traditionalists, it looked good Thursday and Fowler appeared comfortable. So yeah, in the end maybe a few may not be thrilled with the untucked Hawaiian shirt look, but it’s a nice style that seems to work for Fowler and fits with the vibe of the event (the collection is inspired by the relaxed vibe and tranquil beauty of the Hawaiian Islands).

To that point…

Loving @RickieFowler’s Aloha attire by @PUMAGolf. Rickie’s shirt was the best seller in our merchandise tent today! Come stop by and see our @sentry_toc logo-wear in the merchandise tent through out the event! 🤙🏽🏌🏽‍♂️🌴🌺 #HawaiianStyle #KapaluaGolf #SentryTOC #PlayTroon pic.twitter.com/zelODDhain — Kapalua Golf (@GolfatKapalua) January 5, 2018

Fowler ended his round with two birdies and an eagle in his last five holes. It’s also worth noting Fowler was recently ranked No. 1 on list of “Best-Mannered People,” which might mean he knows what he’s doing when it comes to appropriate attire.

We’re one day into 2018 on the PGA Tour, and, as always, it’s clear Rickie Fowler knows how to garner the attention.