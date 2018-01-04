Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford ink endorsement deals with Callaway

Callaway Golf announced Thursday it has signed Si Woo Kim and Hudson Swafford to endorsement contracts. Both will start using the company’s woods, irons, wedges, putters and golf balls.

The terms of the deals were not made available.

The South Korean Kim, 22, won his first PGA Tour event two years ago at the 2016 Wyndham Championship. In May he won the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

“Si Woo is one of the best young players in the game,” said Tim Reed, Callaway’s senior vice president of global sports marketing. “As we saw at The Players Championship last year, he’s a complete player, and he has the talent and the mindset that will continue to serve him well on the PGA Tour. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Callaway.”

Swafford, 30, hails from Tallahassee, Fla. and was a standout at the University of Georgia. He won the CareerBuilder Challenge last season.