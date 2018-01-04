Tee times, pairings: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2

Here are the second-round tee times for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua:

(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)

3:10 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth, D.A. Points

Russell Henley, Cameron Smith

Wesley Bryan, Kevin Chappell

Austin Cook, Grayson Murray

Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger

Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau

Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez

Patton Kizzire, Chris Stroud

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

Brendan Steele, Jason Dufner

Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Armour

Kyle Stanley, Kevin Kisner

Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay

Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson

Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim

Marc Leishman, Brian Harman

