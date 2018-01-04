Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2

Here are the second-round tee times for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua:

(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)

  • 3:10 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Brooks Koepka
  • 3:20 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, D.A. Points
  • 3:30 p.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Smith
  • 3:40 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Kevin Chappell
  • 3:50 p.m.: Austin Cook, Grayson Murray
  • 4 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger
  • 4:10 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 4:20 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez
  • 4:30 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Chris Stroud
  • 4:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas
  • 4:50 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Jason Dufner
  • 5 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Armour
  • 5:10 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Kevin Kisner
  • 5:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay
  • 5:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson
  • 5:40 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim
  • 5:50 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Brian Harman

