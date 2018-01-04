Tee times, pairings: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2

Here are the second-round tee times for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua:
(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)
- 3:10 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Brooks Koepka
- 3:20 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, D.A. Points
- 3:30 p.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Smith
- 3:40 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Kevin Chappell
- 3:50 p.m.: Austin Cook, Grayson Murray
- 4 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger
- 4:10 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau
- 4:20 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez
- 4:30 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Chris Stroud
- 4:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas
- 4:50 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Jason Dufner
- 5 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Armour
- 5:10 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Kevin Kisner
- 5:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay
- 5:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson
- 5:40 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim
- 5:50 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Brian Harman
Comments