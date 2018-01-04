VIDEO: This dad's reaction to getting Masters tickets for Christmas is beautiful

What did you get your father for Christmas? It’ll be tough to top something as special as this.

Scotty Clumpus gave his dad an awesome present on Dec. 25 – tickets to Masters Sunday in 2018. Seriously, try to top that.

Thankfully, Clumpus took video of his dad opening the gift. His reaction? So, so beautiful.

“I’m gonna cry, that’s awesome.”

We agree, Scotty’s dad. And of course this footage had to end with a heartfelt hug between father and son.

OK, that’s an A+ gift.

But Father’s Day is only five months away. If you want to top this one, Scotty … you’re going to have some serious work to do.