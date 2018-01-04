Tiger Woods will start 2018 schedule with Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Open

Tiger Woods will begin his 2018 competition schedule with two Southern California events.

Woods announced Thursday that he will play the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 25-28 at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., followed by the Genesis Open on Feb. 15-18 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

“Excited to start my season off in SoCal,” tweeted Woods, 42, who was born in Cypress, Calif.

Excited to start my season off in SoCal at @FarmersInsOpen and @genesisopen. https://t.co/TaX9wjAeFN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 4, 2018

Neither playing commitment comes as much of a surprise. Golfweek had reported last month that Woods was hoping to play the Genesis Open, which his foundation hosts, and Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines – seven times in the Farmers and once at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods said last week on his website that he was “very optimistic about 2018 and looking forward to great things,” but also that “I wish I knew where I was going to play … but we really don’t know.”

Woods made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at Riviera in 1992, though he hasn’t played the course in an official event since 2006.

“I’m very excited to be back at Riviera,” Woods said. “I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.”

Woods missed the cut at Torrey Pines last year, one tournament before he withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with a back injury. He won’t play the Dubai event this year as the European Tour event shares playing dates with the Farmers.

No further tournament commitments were made by Woods on Thursday, but his tweet hints that the Farmers and Genesis will be his next two starts, which rules out PGA Tour starts at the Sony Open, Waste Management Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Honda Classic is the week after Genesis and could be another tournament on Woods’ schedule, though no confirmation has been made as of yet.

Woods returned to competitive golf last month and tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge. It was his first start since spinal-fusion surgery in April.