2018 Golfweek Senior Amateur registration now open

The 2018 Golfweek Senior Amateur is set for April 5-7 at PGA West Resort in La Quinta, Calif., and eligible players may now begin the registration process.
To register for the event, please click here.
The 2018 Golfweek Senior Amateur is set for April 5-7 at PGA West Resort in La Quinta, Calif., and eligible players may now begin the registration process.
To register for the event, please click here.
Here are the second-round tee times for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua: (Note: all times (…)
Rickie Fowler offered a rare sight in Thursday’s opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions … an untucked shirt during (…)
Here is a recap of the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. (…)
There’s speed golf and then there’s … this. A 31-year-old gym teacher named Steve Jeffs recently attempted to break (…)
Callaway Golf announced Thursday it has signed Si Woo Kim and Hudson Swafford to endorsement contracts. Both will start using the (…)
What did you get your father for Christmas? It’ll be tough to top something as special as this. Scotty Clumpus gave his dad an (…)
Last fall, William Moll, a 16-year-old Houston product, verbally committed to Vanderbilt for the Class of 2019. When that happened, (…)
The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule resumes in paradise this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as a cavalcade of 2016-17 winners take (…)
The PGA Tour is about to heat up again with two weeks in Hawaii, but David Feherty’s fertile mind has been wandering to other sports. (…)
As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, (…)
Comments