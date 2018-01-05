Dustin Johnson 1 back of co-leaders Leishman, Harman at Tournament of Champions

Here is a recap of Round 2 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

LEADING: Marc Leishman and Brian Harman co-lead at 10 under after each birdied the par-5 18th. Leishman, one of the hottest players in the world, shot 4-under 69. Harman carded a 5-under 68 for the second consecutive day.

Leishman cruised around the course for a bogey-free round with four birdies and is looking for his third win dating back to the Arnold Palmer Invitational last March. Not bad for his second trip to Kapalua.

CHASING: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson got it going with a 5-under 68 despite back-to-back bogeys at holes No. 3-4. He made seven birdies the rest of the way and nearly chipped in for eagle at the par-5 18th to grab a share of the lead. He’s alone in second at 9 under. 41-year-old Pat Perez shot 7-under 66 to shoot up the leaderboard and get to 8 under for the week. Perez had six birdies on the back nine and is looking for his second victory already this season. Chris Stroud is right there with him at 8 under while Jason Dufner is alone at 7 under. Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay are among a group at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jordan Spieth was not pleased with his opening-round 75 but went nine shots lower Friday with a 7-under 66. The rally started with a 4-under 32 on the front nine thanks to this 70-foot chip in for eagle at No. 9. He’s now 5 under and T-13.

QUOTABLE: “Stupid double on eight, that pissed me off. Didn’t make a birdie on nine, which sucks. … Didn’t realize I shot 6 under on the back.” – Pat Perez, after his 7-under 66

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage Saturday from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.