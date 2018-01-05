Spring preview 2018: Atlantic 10

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: ACC.

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 27-29, Grand Cypress Resort, Orlando, Fla.

Defending champion: Richmond

Team rankings: Dayton (139), VCU (167), Richmond (183), George Washington (184), George Mason (202), Davidson (214), Fordham (220), St. Bonaventure (225), Rhode Island (226), St. Joseph’s (243), La Salle (284)

Midseason All-Conference team: Logan Lowe, George Washington (180); Kristian Tannum Donaldson, VCU (299); Eric Edwards, George Mason (311); Matthew Lowe, Richmond (515); Caleb Wolters, Dayton (540)

What to expect: Dayton possesses great depth for its conference, led by Wolters, and should be the favorite to win its first A-10 title in what, rankings-wise, is a down year for the conference compared to 2016-17. Dayton’s No. 139 national ranking would’ve been fourth-best in the league at midseason a year ago. VCU is the closest challenger this year behind Donaldson, a freshman, and senior Alister Balcombe, and the Rams, a three-time A-10 champ, played a much tougher fall schedule than Dayton. Richmond also returns three top-5 conference finishers from last year’s A-10 title team. George Washington is a nice sleeper pick thanks to the top-ranked player in the conference, Lowe.

Pick to win: Dayton