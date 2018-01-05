Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 3

Here are the secon-round tee times and TV info for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua:
TV Info – Round 3 Sentry TOC
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m. (Eastern)
Tee Times – Round 3 Sentry TOC
(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)
12:00 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, D.A. Points
12:10 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Adam Hadwin
12:20 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Austin Cook
12:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
12:40 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley
12:50 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith
1 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire
1:10 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Xander Schauffele
1:20 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Wesley Bryan
1:30 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Wesley Bryan
1:40 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
1:50 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim
2 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay
2:10 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Hideki Matsuyama
2:20 p.m.: Chris Stroud, Jhonattan Vegas
2:30 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez
2:40 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Brian Harman
