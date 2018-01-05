WATCH: Jordan Spieth chips in from 70 feet for eagle

Jordan Spieth was pretty disappointed with a 2-over 75 in Round 1 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on a course he usually owns. It didn’t take long for him to turn things around on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Spieth made bogey at No. 2 Friday but still managed to shoot 4-under 32 on the front thanks to this impressive chip-in for eagle at the par-5 9th.

So, Spieth is fully back in this thing after finishing Round 1 near the bottom of the leaderboard. Check out the eagle-3 below.