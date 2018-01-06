VIDEO: Clemson student drains full-court putt to win $10,000

Pro golfers are not the only ones who can do it.
A little over a month after Jeff Overton made a full-court putt at an Indiana University basketball game, a Clemson student has matched the feat … with an even greater pay off.
Christopher Carns, a Tigers student, had a chance at $10,000 during Saturday’s Clemson-Louisville basketball game if he could make a full-court putt. And oh yeah, he did indeed drain it!
Watch him pull off the feat, as well as the fantastic reaction from all…
And to add onto how special this was for this student, Overton accomplished his 94-foot putt after having played over a decade on the PGA Tour and amassing nearly $13 million in career earnings there.
What’s Carns’ experience on the links? He says HE’S NEVER PLAYED GOLF BEFORE!!
Wow. What a day for him. By the way, No. 25 Clemson held on for a 74-69 win in overtime.
As Carns said, he would put most of the money he won toward his education. Smart choice, kid. And well-earned!
