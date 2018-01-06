VIDEO: Clemson student drains full-court putt to win $10,000

Pro golfers are not the only ones who can do it.

A little over a month after Jeff Overton made a full-court putt at an Indiana University basketball game, a Clemson student has matched the feat … with an even greater pay off.

Christopher Carns, a Tigers student, had a chance at $10,000 during Saturday’s Clemson-Louisville basketball game if he could make a full-court putt. And oh yeah, he did indeed drain it!

Watch him pull off the feat, as well as the fantastic reaction from all…

MUST WATCH: Clemson student Christopher Carns drains a 94 foot putt to win $10,000 courtesy of @rotogreenville #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/zxRmLkIzx1 — Clemson Tigers Network (@ClemsonNetwork) January 6, 2018

So this just happened… and the kid is in 🐐 socks pic.twitter.com/XtmOZH5sNE — Kendall Lang (@KendallLang) January 6, 2018

And to add onto how special this was for this student, Overton accomplished his 94-foot putt after having played over a decade on the PGA Tour and amassing nearly $13 million in career earnings there.

What’s Carns’ experience on the links? He says HE’S NEVER PLAYED GOLF BEFORE!!

Reaction from our @rotogreenville Drain the Putt winner, Christopher Carns! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ieTQeNr4Jn — Clemson Tigers Network (@ClemsonNetwork) January 6, 2018

Wow. What a day for him. By the way, No. 25 Clemson held on for a 74-69 win in overtime.

As Carns said, he would put most of the money he won toward his education. Smart choice, kid. And well-earned!