Dustin Johnson fires 66 to surge to 54-hole lead at Kapalua

Here is a recap of the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

LEADING: Nobody was questioning why Dustin Johnson is World No. 1, but he certainly left zero doubt about his credentials Saturday anyway.

Johnson nearly aced a par 4 early in the round as part of a flawless 3-under 33 on the front nine and then, after a bogey at No. 11, holed out for eagle at the par-4 12th and played his final seven holes in 5 under to fire a 7-under 66. That pushed Johnson to 16 under for the tournament and a two-shot lead by day’s end.

Overall, it was an eagle, a bogey and six birdies for Johnson as he moved from one behind to two ahead. The 33-year-old won four times on the PGA Tour last season. If he’s looking to match or top that, he might be off to a fast start.

CHASING: Brian Harman had an early eagle at the fifth and fought his way to a 4-under 69 and still fell from the lead he shared at the start of the day. Still, he’s solo second at 14 under thanks to a solid round. Jon Rahm matched Johnson’s 66 to jump 10 spots to solo third at 12 under. Rickie Fowler posts 68 to move four spots to a tie for fourth at 11 under. Jason Dufner also finds himself at 11 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Johnson could have two shots here, including that near hole-in-one at the par-4 sixth. But it’s only fair to go with his actual hole-out, which came at the par-4 12th for eagle to take over the lead.

Wait for it, wait for it, wait for it … BOOM! New leader! 🦅 #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/dvcOiHyxyF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Jordan Spieth follows an electric 66 with a 70 to put himself T-9 at 8 under with 18 holes to play. … Hideki Matsuyama finishes 54 holes at 7 under. He’s tied for 12th. … Marc Leishman, a 36-hole co-leader, struggles on Saturday. He shoots a 3-over 76 to fall 11 spots to a tie for 12th at 7 under. … Justin Thomas, the defending champion, shoots a second straight 2-over 75 to drop to 2 over for the tournament. He had to turn to his father as a caddie Saturday as his regular looper was injured. Thomas sits solo 30th in the 34-man field.

