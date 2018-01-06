Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WATCH Dustin Johnson hole out for eagle to take lead at Kapalua

Dustin Johnson, come on.

The World No. 1 already nearly aced a par 4 on Saturday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It took him just six more holes to actually hole out.

At the par-4 12th at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Johnson had 65 yards for his second shot. It was a delicate downhill, downwind strike that had to be handled with extreme delicacy.

This one was going to be tough to get close … unless he knocked it right into the hole for eagle. Which is exactly what Johnson did:

Johnson came to the hole one shot behind leader Brian Harman. So with this hole out, the 33-year-old took the lead at Kapalua. In fact he moved two shots ahead.

Remember when Johnson said the other day that he could have a nine- or 10-win season on the PGA Tour? Well, he may be off to a fast start toward that in 2017-18.

