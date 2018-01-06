VIDEO: Dustin Johnson nearly makes hole-in-one at 382-yard par 4

Dustin Johnson seriously is a maniac.

The World No. 1 is in contention at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the opening PGA Tour event after the calendar turned to 2018. Shots like the one below have certainly helped that cause.

Johnson took extreme dead aim Saturday at the 382-yard par-4 sixth at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The hole plays quite downhill, which meant it was drivable for the long-hitter.

But he did more than just get to the green on the drive … Johnson nearly jarred the tee shot for a par-4 ace!

Johnson would’ve had to get a bit lucky if the ball had hit the hole, as there was a lot of speed as the shot was tracking toward the cup. Regardless, he missed the hole by less than a foot from more than 380 yards away.

Dustin Johnson, ladies and gentlemen.

If the ball had dropped for an ace, it would’ve been the second hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history. Andrew Magee remains alone on the PGA Tour in the achievement, doing so at the 2001 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Dominic Bozzelli actually came an inch away from his own par-4 ace on the PGA Tour last year.

As Johnson’s ball missed and raced by, he actually was faced with nearly 70 feet for eagle. And unfortunately for the 33-year-old, he would end up making par from there.

But if Johnson keeps producing shots like his tee ball at No. 6, his first victory in 2018 may be just a day away.