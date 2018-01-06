Jim 'Bones' Mackay will reportedly caddie for Justin Thomas at Sony Open

It appears the caddie days of Jim “Bones” Mackay aren’t over.

The legendary looper will caddie for Justin Thomas at next week’s Sony Open, according to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

Jim “Bones” Mackay back on the bag of a world class player. Bones will caddy next week at @SonyOpenHawaii for @JustinThomas34 whose regular caddy, Jimmy Johnson is out with Plantar Fasciitis. Bones said “I think the world of Justin and I’m looking forward to working with him.” — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) January 7, 2018

Golf Digest’s Brian Wacker also reported on the development.

Have confirmed that Jim "Bones" Mackay will caddie for Justin Thomas at next week's Sony Open. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) January 7, 2018

Mackay is now an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel after he and Phil Mickelson split in June. The duo had been a vaunted player-caddie pair for 25 years.

Mackay has been working as an on-course reporter since July and that won’t change at the moment, as this caddie gig would just be temporary.

Thomas’ regular looper remains Jimmy Johnson, a veteran who has also caddied for Nick Price, Steve Stricker and Charles Howell III. But Johnson injured his right foot in October at the CIMB Classic and has spent weeks in a walking boot.

He toughed it out for two rounds at Kapalua, but ultimately he sat out Saturday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and will do so Sunday in order to rest and recover. Thomas’ dad, Mike, filled in at caddie Saturday and will do so again Sunday.

With Johnson out next week as well and Justin looking for someone with professional caddie experience to fill in, it looks like he will turn to Mackay at the Sony Open.

It’s not fully clear when Johnson will return, only that Thomas iterated that he wants his regular looper to take as much time as he needs to get better. (It appears Johnson may be out somewhere around a month.) Thomas posted on Twitter that he received no shortage of interim caddie requests.

Also as much as I enjoy and appreciate the caddie offers, I am all set haha. I have things planned for as long as needed until my man JJ gets back and healthy. Thanks for the concerns! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 7, 2018

Thomas is defending champion at the Sentry Tournament of Champions as well as at the Sony Open. He’s struggled so far at Kapalua, posting consecutive rounds of 75 to find himself solo 30th in the 34-man field through 54 holes.