Justin Thomas uses dad as fill-in caddie for injured Jimmy Johnson

Justin Thomas hasn’t produced an ideal title defense at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and he’s even switched caddies during the week!

OK, but don’t panic. Thomas has rotated loopers to let his regular guy on the bag heal.

Thomas employed his father, Mike, as caddie Saturday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua after having regular looper Jimmy Johnson on the bag the previous two days. The change came about because of Johnson’s need to rest due to injury.

Per Golf Channel, the veteran looper, who has also caddied for Nick Price, Steve Stricker and Charles Howell III, injured his right foot in October at the CIMB Classic and has spent weeks in a walking boot.

While Johnson tried to tough it out for two rounds, it became clear that the especially hilly terrain at Kapalua became too much.

Mike Thomas gets to spend more time with his son than he imagined. Caddying today for Justin. Jimmy Johnson on the DL, in a boot for the next month. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) January 6, 2018

Thomas commented after the round, noting that he told Johnson he would rather have the caddie fresh in the run up to the Masters and to take as much time as he needs to get better.

In the meantime, Mike Thomas takes over. The father, who is a PGA professional, will also tote the bag Sunday. But that might be his last day in that role for now, as Justin intimated that it’s not clear who he will use as a caddie next week at the Sony Open (where he’s also the defending champion).

Whoever is on the bag, the 24-year-old will look to improve from this week. Thomas posted a second straight 2-over 75 on Saturday, pushing him back to 2 over for the tournament.

The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year sits solo 30th in the 34-man field and is out of contention with a day to go.