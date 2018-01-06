Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round

Here are the final-round tee times and TV info Sunday for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua:
TV Info – Final Round Sentry TOC
Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (Eastern)
Tee Times – Final Round Sentry TOC
(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)
- 3 p.m.: D.A. Points, Brooks Koepka
- 3:10 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Jonas Blixt
- 3:20 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Justin Thomas
- 3:30 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford
- 3:40 p.m.: Austin Cook, Kyle Stanley
- 3:50 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Bryson DeChambeau
- 4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley
- 4:10 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell
- 4:20 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Patton Kizzire
- 4:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman
- 4:40 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay
- 4:50 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim
- 5 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel
- 5:10 p.m.: Pat Perez, Chris Stroud
- 5:20 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Jhonattan Vegas
- 5:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
- 5:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman
