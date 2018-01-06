Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round

Here are the final-round tee times and TV info Sunday for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua:

TV Info – Final Round Sentry TOC

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (Eastern)

Tee Times – Final Round Sentry TOC

(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)

  • 3 p.m.: D.A. Points, Brooks Koepka
  • 3:10 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Jonas Blixt
  • 3:20 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Justin Thomas
  • 3:30 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford
  • 3:40 p.m.: Austin Cook, Kyle Stanley
  • 3:50 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley
  • 4:10 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell
  • 4:20 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Patton Kizzire
  • 4:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman
  • 4:40 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay
  • 4:50 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim
  • 5 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel
  • 5:10 p.m.: Pat Perez, Chris Stroud
  • 5:20 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 5:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
  • 5:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman

