That time when Marc Leishman owned everyone at Topgolf

Marc Leishman hasn’t played much tournament golf lately, but you wouldn’t know that based on his performance through 36 holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The 34-year-old Aussie co-leads alongside Brian Harman at 10 under entering Round 3 today at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course and holds a one-shot lead over Dustin Johnson.

Leishman was runner-up at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in October, falling to Justin Thomas in a playoff, and most recently finished T-4 at the Australian PGA Championship in early December. Leishman was asked Friday if he’s picked up the clubs at all since then.

“I went to Topgolf a couple weeks ago,” Leishman said.

Leishman is a lifetime member at the arcade-style golf venue and didn’t exactly keep a low profile during his first visit.

“I didn’t realize there was, like, a leaderboard at the front desk,” said Leishman, who uses his real name when playing there. “I scored really high and then all of a sudden people turn around and I’m having a couple beers, just having fun.”

Tough for amateurs to impress their friends when they’re up against a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, but at least everyone got a good story out of the deal. Leishman said he scored pretty well during his last visit and was recognized by the guy in the hitting bay next to him.

“He said, ‘You’re pretty good with the tools,'” Leishman said.

Indeed.

Leishman is now the highest-ranked Australian in the world at No. 12 – fellow Aussie and former World No. 1 Jason Day is No. 13 – and earned nearly $6 million last season.

Set to play with Harman today in Round 3, Leishman was asked if he could take him out in a Topgolf showdown.

“I don’t know. I think he likes a beer,” Leishman said. “We could have some fun.”