2018 European Tour resolutions include likes of Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose

‘Tis the time of year when we make resolutions we hope won’t be broken. Europe’s elite probably won’t want to share theirs publicly, so allow me to make some suggestions for them.

Rory McIlroy: Must win a major

Any major will do to arrest a three-year barren spell, but the Masters would be dreamland. It would give him the career Grand Slam. A few guys named Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas have made winning majors harder than when Rory last won a marquee event, the 2014 Open Championship. This is a big year for the former World No. 1.

Justin Rose: Get off to a faster start

Rose began last year by nearly winning the Masters. Then his form slipped before ending the season with three wins. He’ll hope to carry his season-ending form into the start of this year, especially into the Masters. It’s about time he slipped on the green jacket.

Sergio Garcia: Do not get complacent

How will Garcia’s breakthrough major win at Augusta affect the rest of his career? Will it be the gateway to more majors, or will he go the way of David Duval? Double D won the 2001 British Open, but instead of finding inspiration, he went flat. Surely Sergio’s better than that?

Tyrrell Hatton: Control that temper

Hatton won twice in 2017. There’s no reason he can’t repeat that this year, but he has to work on a colossal temper that might hold him back.

Jon Rahm: Pay attention to the rules

The Spaniard was involved in a couple of sticky rules situations last year: when he won the Irish Open, then alongside Lee Westwood in the British Open. His actions were innocent, but another rules situation may start unneeded whispering.

Paul Casey: Make the Ryder Cup team

Casey has returned to Europe after self-imposed exile to make the Ryder Cup team. He’s going to be disappointed if he doesn’t, and might have a bit of egg on his face as a result. Besides, European captain Thomas Bjorn could use an in-form Casey.

Henrik Stenson: Try harder

Stenson’s 2017 was a bust after becoming the first Swedish male to win a major the year before. Not that he didn’t try hard, but he’s a lot better than his 2017 form. He’ll want to make a better showing this year.

Matthew Fitzpatrick: Play better on PGA Tour

The baby-faced Englishman is well established on the European Tour with four wins in three seasons, but he’s desperate to breakthrough on the PGA Tour. Maybe 2018 will be the year he excels on both sides of the Atlantic.

Keith Pelley: Do not rush Euro Tour website

Pelley re-launched the European Tour website in May despite warnings it wasn’t ready to go live. After weeks of complaints, he admitted mea culpa and brought back the old site. Pelley has achieved much since taking over as Euro Tour CEO, but his web adventure was a huge error. He won’t make the same mistake in 2018.

Thomas Pieters: Get back on Ryder Cup team

Pieters was a standout on the 2016 team at Hazeltine. He finished fourth in last year’s Masters, then seemed to disappear. Let’s hope his huge talent reappears for the match in Paris.

Thomas Bjorn: Win the Ryder Cup

Bjorn’s tilt as European captain is a one-shot deal, which is why he’ll be desperate to lead a victorious European side in Paris. He has home-course advantage and the respect of his players. Whether his team can perform against a strong U.S. side remains to be seen.

Tommy Fleetwood: Contend in majors

The affable Englishman ended 2017 as European No. 1 thanks to two victories. He finished fourth in the U.S. Open. He’ll want to try to emulate his U.S. Open performance on a regular basis in all the 2018 majors.

European Tour social media team: More of the same, please!

The European Tour doesn’t often get the better of the PGA Tour, but its social media team is at least 8 up on its PGA Tour equivalent. From Aaron’s Best Day Ever to Bad Coaching, the Euro Tour keeps churning out clever, engaging content that generates huge hits on social media. It will be hard to top 2017, but expect more innovation this year too. Gwk