Coming Up This Week - Pro Golf Schedule

Here is a look at this week’s upcoming professional golf schedule:

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii

When: Jan.11-14

Where: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

European Tour

BMW SA Open hosted by the City of Ekurhuleni

When: Jan 11-14

Where: Glendower Golf Club, City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa

Web.com Tour

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

When: Jan. 13-16

Where: Sandals (Emerald Reef Course), Great Exuma, Bahamas

PGA Tour Champions

Diamond Resorts Invitational

When: Jan 12-14

Where: Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons, Orlando