Dustin Johnson dominates for 8-shot win at Kapalua

Here is a recap of the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

WINNER: Any questions?

Dustin Johnson put any doubts to rest Sunday about his closing ability. Three months after blowing a six-shot 54-hole lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions, Johnson closed in 8-under 65 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to turn a two-shot 54-hole margin into a resounding eight-shot victory.

It was simply a mesmerizing performance from the World No. 1. Johnson quickly doubled his overnight lead to four after a birdie and a two-shot swing with Brian Harman at the par-4 third. He kept on it with birdies at Nos. 5, 6 and 9 to go out in a flawless 4-under 32.

Just when Johnson showed an ounce of slippage with a bogey at the par-3 11th, he put the tournament to bed. The 33-year-old launched an insane drive at the downhill, downwind, 433-yard par 4 12th that bounded all the way to the green and rolled within inches of the cup. The extraordinary tap-in eagle moved him to 21 under overall and seven ahead.

Three more birdies from Nos. 14-16 got him to 24 under. He finished with a pair of pars. This is Johnson’s 17th PGA Tour win and his eighth since the beginning of the 2015-16 PGA Tour season.

This is Johnson’s 11th straight PGA Tour season with a win. The eight-shot margin of victory is only surpassed at this event by David Duval’s nine-shot win in 1999.

It was a strong 2016-17 from Johnson. But who knows what he has in store this season after this performance…

JUST MISSED: Jon Rahm birdies three of his last five holes for a 4-under 69. That boosted him to 16 under and solo second. Harman started the day on Johnson’s heels, but nobody was catching the World No. 1 on Sunday. Harman battled to a 1-under 72 to finish solo third at 15 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Another day, another near ace on a par 4 for Johnson. Sunday’s version was even more ridiculous than his Saturday effort. Golf is simple when you knock a tee shot from 433 yards to within inches for a tap-in eagle.

QUOTABLE: “After China where I struggled a little bit on Sunday, I didn’t want that to happen again.” – Johnson, referring to not letting a repeat of the WGC-HSBC Champions happen

SHORT SHOTS: Hideki Matsuyama closes in 66 to jump eight spots to a tie for fourth at 14 under. … Rickie Fowler also finishes at 14 under. … Jordan Spieth closes in 4-under 69 for solo ninth at 12 under. … Justin Thomas didn’t challenge in his title defense. But he ended a tough week with a 6-under 67 to jump eight spots to a tie for 22nd at 4 under.

UP NEXT: The Hawaii swing continues, as the Sony Open in Hawaii is on tap this week. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.