VIDEO: Dustin Johnson nearly aces par 4 for 2nd straight day

It’s tough enough to tease an ace on a par 3, let alone a par 4.

Unless you’re Dustin Johnson.

The World No. 1 nearly came away with a hole-in-one Saturday at the par-4 sixth at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

That’s pretty rare. When would Johnson do that again? How about the very next day!

The 33-year-old held a commanding lead in Sunday’s final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions as he teed it up at the drivable, 433-yard par-4 12th (the hole is extremely downhill and was also playing downwind).

A good time to chill out? Oh no. Johnson nuked an unbelievably perfect drive that tracked right to the cup and almost dropped for an ace before settling inches short for a tap-in eagle.

This guy is unreal.

Seriously, golf isn’t this easy.

And in case you aren’t already jealous, Johnson wasn’t even totally pleased with the shot!

DJ after nearly making an ace on a par 4. 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/1Uu5vKDFmA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018

OK, Dustin… (although it may’ve been tongue-in-cheek).

By the way, this is the same hole where Johnson holed out for eagle on Saturday. That means he played the hole in 4 under this weekend.

As for the second near-ace, it’s a bit of redemption. Johnson could only make par on his insane attempt Saturday. This time it was an eagle.

Johnson ended the hole with a seven-shot lead, the trophy even closer in hand and fans in even more awe of his abilities than before.