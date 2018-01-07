What Dustin Johnson said after winning Sentry Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson ran away with an eight-shot victory Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here’s the best of what the World No. 1 had to say after his domination at the Plantation Course at Kapalua:

On his confidence Sunday in closing out a win:

“I knew I was playing well and it’s a golf course I’m really comfortable on and I felt like I’ve really been driving it well this week. I put the new (TaylorMade) M4 in last week and I’d really been driving it well. So I knew as long as I could keep doing that, then I was going to play well.”

On how he made sure he wouldn’t repeat blowing a lead, like the six-shot one he let go recently at WGC-HSBC Champions:

“After China where I struggled a little bit on Sunday, I didn’t want that to happen again. Even when I made the turn, I think I was at 20 under, I told myself my goal is to get it to 25. I kind of just kept the pedal down making the turn and played really well again on the backside too.”

On his current high belief in his driver:

“Last year, I drove it pretty well, I thought I was driving it pretty good. But with this new driver and this new technology, we’ve got the Twist Face in there, my misses they’re … barely offline. I got a lot of confidence in it. Even in all these crosswinds, I felt like I got no worries about where the ball’s going to go. It’s going right where I’m looking every time and that’s a good feeling for me.”

On what this win sets up for 2018:

“I got off to a great start and I want to keep it going. I’ve still got a lot of work to do, I feel like I can still improve a lot throughout the bag and the iron game wasn’t as sharp as I would have liked it to be. But everything’s going in the right direction.”