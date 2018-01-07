European Tour Top 10 Power Rankings - Jan. 8, 2018

Here are the Golfweek European Tour Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 8, 2018:

10. Ross Fisher

Consistent 2017 points to potential return to European Ryder Cup team.

9. Francesco Molinari

Had successful 2017 without winning. A victory has to be his focus this year.

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Can he excel on the PGA Tour in 2018? Finished T-9 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in October.

7. Henrik Stenson

Failed to get going last year. He surely has to play better this season.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman is expected to make his Ryder Cup debut this year.

5. Jon Rahm

Going to be hard for Rahm to top three-win rookie season.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

What will Fleetwood do for an encore after ending 2017 as Euro No. 1?

3. Sergio Garcia

Will Garcia build on Masters win and add another this year? Won on Euro Tour in October.

2. Rory McIlroy

Big season for the Northern Irishman as he tries to get back on track after winless 2017.

1. Justin Rose

Ended 2017 with three wins around the world in October and November; will want to carry that form into new year. Gwk