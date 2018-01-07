Golfweek Digital Edition
> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Chef Trixler cooks up Ryder Cup memories
> BY THE NUMBERS
History shows Justin Thomas’ POY performance difficult to repeat (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Dustin Johnson routs field with eight-shot win in Sentry Tournament of Champions (Kilbridge)
LPGA: 12 things we’d like to see happen on the LPGA Tour in 2018 (Nichols)
EUROPEAN: 2018 Euro Tour resolutions include likes of Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose (Tait)
> COLLEGE
Oklahoma State commit Rayhan Thomas continues to realize potential (Romine)
> AMATEUR
16-year-old Yujeong Son braves the cold to win Harder Hall Invitational (Nichols)
> THE GOLF LIFE
Tranquilo in transition: Diamond Resorts host upgrades facilities in push to private (Kaufmann)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Tony Finau
19. Matt Kuchar
18. Henrik Stenson
17. Brooks Koepka
16. Rory McIlroy
LPGA
10: Stacy Lewis
9. Cristie Kerr
European Tour
10. Ross Fisher
9. Francesco Molinari
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> MEDIA
TV Column: Tiger Woods’ ratings impact and other big questions for 2018 (Kaufmann)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Plenty of rancor over anchored putting among PGA Tour Champions crew (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour makes 2nd stop in Hawaii
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments