LPGA power rankings - Jan. 8, 2018

Here are the Golfweek LPGA Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 8, 2018:

10. Stacy Lewis

Finished 2017 ranked third in birdies, up from 24th the year before.

9. Cristie Kerr

Will begin 2018 at the season-opening Pure-Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic.

8. Anna Nordqvist

Two-time major champ recently signed with PXG.

7. Brooke Henderson

Will compete alongside celebrities and against the men once more at the Diamond Resorts Invitational.

6. In-Kyung Kim

Lost in a playoff in Dubai on the LET to Angel Yin to end a memorable 2017.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Uses ballet training over the winter months to get in tune with her body and have fun.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Judging by social media, the former No. 1 has succeeded in unplugging this offseason at home in Thailand.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Topped the LPGA in money in ’17 with $2,335,883. Finished second in scoring: 69.25.

2. Lexi Thompson

Withdrew from Diamond Resorts Invitational to give wrist more time to heal before LPGA opener.

1. Shanshan Feng

Finished 2017 with 12 top-10s. Still motivated by ’16 Olympics, Feng aims to change golf in China.