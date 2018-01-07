PGA Tour power rankings - Jan. 8, 2018

Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for Jan. 8, 2018:

20. Tony Finau

Some think he’s poised for a big year. Sits 10th in Golfweek/Sagarin rankings behind Safeway runner-up and two other top-16s.

19. Matt Kuchar

No wins last year but still was able to make the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Despite no top-10s in Tour’s early slate last fall, Kuchar figures to make a run at a Ryder Cup team this year.

18. Henrik Stenson

You have to go back to 2013 to find the last time the Swede was ranked worse than ninth in the world. He’s currently No. 9 and would love a similar start to 2018 like he enjoyed in 2017, when he had three worldwide top-10s before mid-March.

17. Brooks Koepka

A wrist injury is bothering Koepka majorly right now – and Koepka revealed at Kapalua that he and his doctors don’t know exactly what the injury is. It is certainly hurting his performance, as Koepka was 34th at Kapalua with rounds of 78-74-78-75.

16. Rory McIlroy

Preparing for a busy pre-Masters schedule and desperately wants to get back inside that top 10 in the world rankings.

15. Sergio Garcia

It will be hard to top winning his first major at Augusta National last year. It’s not certain when Garcia will make his 2018 PGA Tour debut, but he will do so playing Callaway equipment.

14. Brian Harman

Third at Kapalua, and still hasn’t finished worse than eighth in four PGA Tour starts this season. Remember when Harman contended at the U.S. Open last season? Don’t be surprised if he contends in more majors soon.

13. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

A sleeper candidate to win a major this year, the Spaniard posted three top-11s during the Tour’s fall portion and a T-2 in Hong Kong.

12. Patrick Cantlay

Competing for the first time since his Shriners victory, he shook off some rust at Kapalua with a T-14 finish. Poised for a big 2018.

11. Paul Casey

T-19 or better in three fall starts continued what had been a consistent year for the Englishman. But eventually he’s going to need to win to get more respect.

10. Jason Day

Determined to bounce back from winless 2016-17 campaign. He ended 2017 with three consecutive top-11s.

9. Marc Leishman

Has posted five top-7 finishes in his last seven worldwide starts, including a T-7 at Kapalua. Has earned a spot among golf’s elite.

8. Pat Perez

Inside top 20 in the world and climbing after a T-4 finish at Kapalua, his third top-5 of the young season. Winner in Malaysia last fall.

7. Hideki Matsuyama

T-4 finish in Maui means Matsuyama has two top-5s on the PGA Tour in as many starts this season, and four top-5s worldwide in his past five starts. Confidence in his elite abilities will be key for the young Japanese star this year.

6. Jon Rahm

Big showing at Kapalua with a runner-up finish, though it was eight shots behind winner Dustin Johnson. A multi-win season is a good possibility for the young Spaniard this season. Projected to move to No. 3 in the world on Monday.

5. Justin Thomas

Disappointing T-22 finish in his title defense at Kapalua, but still enjoying a nice season so far. Won last fall in South Korea. Will play Sony next week a year after shooting 59 at Waialae.

4. Jordan Spieth

Now on a run of seven straight top-9 finishes after his solo eighth at Kapalua. Still no wins since British Open, though.

3. Rickie Fowler

In two PGA Tour starts this season, Fowler has gone T-2 and T-4 with six of his eight rounds in the 60s. Also won in the Bahamas at Tiger’s event. The Golfweek/Sagarin No. 1 will hope to break through in a major this year.

2. Justin Rose

Didn’t make it to Kapalua this year for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but has three wins among his 10 straight top-10s worldwide at moment. Likely will make his 2018 PGA Tour debut at Torrey Pines.

1. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 moves back into No. 1 in the power rankings thanks to a dominating performance at Kapalua. If you didn’t think DJ had returned to his other-worldly self, you do now. Should be the favorite at Torrey Pines in a few weeks.