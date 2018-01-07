Spring preview 2018: Big 12

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big 12

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 23-25, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

Defending champion: Texas

Team rankings: Oklahoma State (1), Baylor (6), Oklahoma (8), Texas Tech (14), Texas (19), Kansas (39), TCU (40), Iowa State (71), West Virginia (92), Kansas State (111)

Midseason All-Conference team: Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State (7); Doug Ghim, Texas (9); Garrett May, Baylor (14); Matt Wolff, Oklahoma State (15); Braden Bailey, Baylor (19)

What to expect: Oklahoma might be the defending national champion, but Oklahoma State is Golfweek’s top-ranked team – and for good reason, as Cowboys have seven players ranked No. 122 or better. The Sooners once again have nice depth, as well, and the emergence of Garrett Reband has helped the team recover from the decreased production of Rylee Reinertson, who starred at the NCAA Championship last spring but played just two events in the fall. Baylor made big strides last season under head coach Mike McGraw, but the Bears need more out of then No. 5 spot. Texas Tech could say the same, as Fredrik Nilehn leads a solid top 4 but questions surround the fifth spot. Texas has started slow in the fall before in recent years before turning it on in the spring. Expect a better spring out of the Longhorns, led by seniors Doug Ghim and Scottie Scheffler.

Pick to win: Oklahoma State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 20-22, Dallas Athletic Club

Defending champion: Texas

Team rankings: Texas (8), Oklahoma State (9), Oklahoma (16), Iowa State (27), Baylor (44), Texas Tech (46), Kansas State (52), TCU (54), Kansas (94)

Midseason All-Conference team: Sophia Schubert, Texas (5); Maddie McCrary, Oklahoma State (12*); Emilee Hoffman, Texas (38); Kenzie Neisen, Oklahoma State (40); Julienne Soo, Oklahoma (41)

What to expect: Oklahoma State’s loss of McCrary to the LPGA makes the Longhorns’ path to the Big-12 title a little easier. The Longhorns are stout top to bottom, led by Schubert. Expect freshman Kaitlyn Papp, ranked 55th, to have a big spring for Texas, too. The Cowgirls’ loss of their No. 1 player means the likes of Emma Broze and Alexis Sadeghy will need to take on bigger roles. Oklahoma has several pieces who could slot in behind Soo and Hannah Wood this spring.

Pick to win: Texas