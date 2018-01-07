The Forecaddie: Chef Trixler cooks up Ryder Cup memories

For members of the 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup squad, there was a familiar face at the PNC Father/Son Challenge.

Well yes, Tom Lehman (that team’s captain) competed in the event. But his son Thomas’ caddie was none other than Dennis Trixler – the head chef for that ’06 squad.

Trixler, 60, and Lehman, 58, have been friends for decades, dating back to their days playing the PGA Tour. Trixler played for the better part of two decades in the 1980s and ‘90s, and also has served as the elder Lehman’s caddie at times on the PGA Tour Champions.

But it’s clear what drives Trixler.

“Food is without question his passion,” Lehman said.

Decades ago, Trixler tried to start a golf cooking show called “The Golfing Gourmet.” He made a demo tape and all, noting that it would’ve been a Feherty-like show with cooking involved. But cooking shows were studio shows at the time, and his concept didn’t connect.

“It was a little bit ahead of its time,” Trixler said.

His performance at the ’06 Ryder Cup in Ireland wasn’t. The U.S. may have lost that Ryder Cup 18½-9½, but Trixler earned rave reviews and his work was remembered.

“Periodically after that when I’d see players on the Tour, they’d go, ‘What are you cooking tonight?’ ” Trixler said.

His best meal that week? Trixler says marinated loin lamb chops with apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and rosemary. The meal also included a fettuccine alfredo and a Caesar salad.

The Man Out Front can’t help but salivate at the thought of that feast. Lehman himself remembers a similar lamb chop, fettuccine alfredo and Caesar salad meal Trixler made back in the U.S.

“Nothing should ever be allowed to taste that good,” Lehman said.

The Man Out Front would happily be the judge of that. Gwk