Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Sentry Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Sentry Tournament of Champions

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Sentry Tournament of Champions

The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 661 TS X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (3), P730 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), Milled Grind High-Toe prototype (64 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 S shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

, , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home