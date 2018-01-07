Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Sentry Tournament of Champions

The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 661 TS X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (3), P730 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), Milled Grind High-Toe prototype (64 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 S shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
