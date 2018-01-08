Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
7-year-old boy in England makes 'beautiful' hole-in-one

If you’ve been waiting to make a hole-in-one for years, or even decades, please move on.

This one might be too much to take.

After just 12 weeks of golf, 7-year-old Freddy Sage dropped in a hole-in-one on the par-3 off the tee on the sixth hole at Knebworth Golf Course in Hertfordshire, England.  The hole had been shortened for young players and  measured a distance of 100 yards.

Freddy Sage, 7, made a hole-in-one after just 12 weeks of golf instruction. (Ian Parker)

Freddy Sage, 7, made a hole-in-one after just 12 weeks of golf. (Ian Parker)

“I was helping another kid out and I just looked up and saw it happen. It was a beautiful shot. It climbed in the air and bounced once or twice and then just went straight in,” Sage’s coach Ian Parker told the Welwyn Hatfield Times. “Everyone was doing aeroplanes down the fairway to celebrate – it was fantastic.”

The lucky shot came right before Christmas, after the boy had only been playing golf for 12 weeks.

“It wasn’t just one of those flukey things,” club head pro Gary Parker added . “He hit it straight off the tee and it was a proper golfing shot.”

He appears to have a solid future in the game.

