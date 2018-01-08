Canadian Brad Fritsch suspended by PGA Tour for 3 months after PED violation

Canadian pro golfer Brad Fritsch was suspended from the PGA Tour for three months after violating the Tour’s ban on the use of performance-enhancing substances, the PGA Tour announced Monday.

Fritsch self-reported this information after discovering that an ingredient in a supplement that he was taking was on the prohibited list. He has acknowledged his inadvertent error and accepted his suspension.

Fritsch posted a lengthy explanation of his situation Facebook.

Fritsch said the banned substance was a hormone called dehydroepiandrosterone, which apparently was used in a weight-loss supplement he was using.

“I’m just so upset with myself that I didn’t think to question what was in the supplements. But I never did,” Fritsch said in the post. “And in the program rules, it stipulates that a self-report is the same as a positive test. I did know this when I sent the text to (PGA vice-president) Andy Levinson.”

He will be eligible to return on February 28, 2018.

