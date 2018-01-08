Symetra Tour to award 3 exemptions to AJGA winners in 2018

Three AJGA champions will receive Symetra Tour exemptions in 2018.

Last year, the Symetra Tour awarded sponsor exemptions to the winners of the ANNIKA Invitational and KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational. This year, the developmental tour will also give a sponsor exemption to the winner of the Buick Shanshan Feng Girls Invitational.

“The Symetra Tour is privileged to give these promising young golfers the opportunity to play alongside the next generation of LPGA Tour stars,” said Mike Nichols, chief business officer for the Symetra Tour. “Our partnership with AJGA transcends sports boundaries by giving young amateurs a chance to compete against top professional talent. It’s exciting to think that one of these players might follow in the footsteps of past Rolex Junior Players of the Year like Cristie Kerr, Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel.”

The winner of the ANNIKA Invitational will be invited to compete at the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic on March 16-18 at the Country Club of Winter Haven (Fla.). 2017 ANNIKA champ Brooke Seay finished T-29 at the Symetra Tour event last year.

“Having Brooke represent the ANNIKA Invitational USA presented by Rolex at the 2017 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic was fantastic,” Annika Sorenstam said. “The invitation to our winner is something our competitors get excited about and it aligns well with my Foundation’s mission to provide opportunities to girls and young women at all levels of golf.”

The champion of the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational will receive an invitation to compete at the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout on Sept. 14-16 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark. Zoe Campos won last year’s Stacy Lewis event and finished T-27 at the El Dorado Shootout.

“My AJGA tournament has always been very special to me and it’s been great to watch so many players achieve success in other AJGA events, amateur events and now the Symetra Tour,” Lewis said. “Zoe’s performance at the 2017 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout is a testament to the AJGA’s dedication to competitive junior golf and I am excited to provide more opportunity for juniors to compete at the highest level.”

And the winner of the new AJGA event sponsored by LPGA player Shanshan Feng will be invited to play in the IOA Championship at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.

“Having a Symetra Tour exemption on the line at my first AJGA Invitational is very special,” Feng said. “I’m looking forward to the event and seeing the champion compete with the Symetra Tour.”