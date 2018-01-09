Adidas' new Ultimate 365 Polo performs 'better than anything we've ever done'

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After having success with its Ultimate line of bottoms, Adidas Golf decided to take the same approach with its new collection of golf polos. The result: the Ultimate 365 Polo.

The newest addition to the Ultimate family, the Ultimate 365 Polo focuses mainly on consistency of fit, even across different styles of polo, while also providing more stretch, versatility and protection than any golf polo Adidas has released before.

“This is the best-fitting polo we’ve ever designed,” said Jeff Lienhart, president of Adidas Golf. “We listened to players everywhere and put in just the right amount of everything players need – breathability, stretch, drape and weight. This polo is certainly worthy of the name.”

Said creative director Dylan Moore: “(We) really (wanted to) try to make a polo that would be worn year-round.”

The Ultimate 365 Polo, which was released Tuesday, is engineered with four-way stretch and a durable stitch construction for a more balanced weight throughout the garment. The stretch? It’s just the right amount, Adidas said.

“The last thing you want is your shirt to restrict you and restrict your movement,” said World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson. (Johnson and Sergio Garcia will be among the Adidas athletes who will wear the Ultimate 365 Polo this season.)

Other features of the Ultimate 365 Polo include moisture management and UPF 50+ protection.

“If you’re on the golf course for 4-5 hours, you want something that’s going to perform and block the sun, stretch, wick moisture and dry quickly,” said Kevin Osborn, senior manager of men’s product marketing. “This performs better than anything we’ve ever done.”

The Ultimate 365 Polo is available in a variety of styles and colorways for both men and women. Prices start at $55 for women and $65 for men, and the polos are available on adidas.com and select golf shops and retailers.