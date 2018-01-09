Arjun Atwal turns to Tiger Woods for advice before EurAsia Cup

Need advice before a captaining debut? It helps to have Tiger Woods as a resource.

No, Woods has never captained a team event, but he has played on 15 U.S. teams between the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Plus, Woods was an assistant captain at the 2017 Presidents Cup and 2016 Ryder Cup.

That’s why Arjun Atwal, who will make his captaining debut for Team Asia at this week’s EurAsia Cup, recently dialed up Woods, a friend from their days as Orlando residents, to ask for advice on what to expect in a cup format.

“I pretty much picked Tiger’s brain a little bit because we are really close,” Atwal told The Indian Express. “… You’ve got to understand, with my team, like he (Tiger) said. I have players from all over. There’s two guys playing in Japan, two or three guys playing on the PGA Tour, two on The European Tour, four or five on the Asian Tour. So I’m trying to get all these guys together in these two days, to gel, and that’s pretty hard to do when a few don’t really speak English that well and you need to get even more work done. So for me, it has been a little bit of a challenge but it’s fun, as well.”

Atwal’s team this year includes his fellow countrymen from India, Anirban Lahiri and S.S.P. Chawrasia, as well as Japan’s Hideto Tanihara and Yuta Ikeda, and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Atwal will captain opposite 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, who will lead the European team.