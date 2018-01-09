Power In Paradise

Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

Tiger Woods Dennis Trixler For Golfweek Magazine Jan. 8

TMOF: Chef Trixler cooks up Ryder Cup memories

> BY THE NUMBERS

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 04: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
History shows Justin Thomas’ POY performance difficult to repeat (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Dustin Johnson of the United States reacts on the fourth green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PGA: Dustin Johnson routs field with eight-shot win in Sentry Tournament of Champions (Kilbridge)

LPGA: 12 things we’d like to see happen on the LPGA Tour in 2018 (Nichols)

EUROPEAN: 2018 Euro Tour resolutions include likes of Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose (Tait)

> COLLEGE

Oklahoma State commit Rayhan Thomas continues to realize potential (Romine)

> AMATEUR

16-year-old Yujeong Son braves the cold to win Harder Hall Invitational (Nichols)

> THE GOLF LIFE

Tranquilo Golf Club No 18

Tranquilo in transition: Diamond Resorts host upgrades facilities in push to private (Kaufmann)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on during day four of the 2017 Australian Golf Open at the Australian Golf Club on November 26, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

20. Tony Finau

19. Matt Kuchar

18. Henrik Stenson

17. Brooks Koepka

16. Rory McIlroy

15-1. Click here

LPGA

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 12: Lexi Thompson of USA speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the start of The Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 12, 2017 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

10: Stacy Lewis

9. Cristie Kerr

8-1: Click here

European Tour

Sergio Garcia

10. Ross Fisher

9. Francesco Molinari

8-1. Click here

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> MEDIA

TV Column: Tiger Woods’ ratings impact and other big questions for 2018  (Kaufmann)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Berhard Langer
Plenty of rancor over anchored putting among PGA Tour Champions crew    (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

 PGA Tour makes 2nd stop in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 12: Justin Thomas plays a tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

