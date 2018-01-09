Morgan Pressel's charity event continues to aid battle against breast cancer

Morgan Pressel provides a heavy dose of inspiration at the start of each year with her spectacularly successful Morgan & Friends charity event. This year’s staging raised over $1 million toward the fight against breast cancer, bringing the 11-year total to $7.5 million.

Pressel, 29, started her foundation not long after she became the youngest major winner in tour history. She relies heavily on the community at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla., where she grew up and now makes her home.

There’s a center for cancer genetics at the local hospital named after Pressel and the Kathryn Krickstein Pressel MammoVan that has given more than 12,000 mammogram screenings since 2010. Pressel’s mother, Kathy, is pictured on the side of the van. Kathy died of cancer in 2003.

“It’s time for an upgrade,” Pressel told the LPGA. “That’s really our big goal this year is to raise enough money to buy a new MammoVan.”

This year Pressel honored Lexi Thompson’s mother, Judy, with the Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Award. Judy Thompson, already a breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2017. Pressel played a crucial role in getting Judy in to see a doctor almost immediately. Judy’s husband, Scott, once said he gives Pressel a hug every time he sees her.

Players like Thompson, Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome and Cristie Kerr have supported Pressel’s event for many years. Brooke Henderson, Gerina Piller and So Yeon Ryu joined the fun in 2018.

“They come year after year and donate their time to our cause,” said Pressel. “It’s just really mind-boggling to me, but I appreciate it with all my heart.”