Say 'aloha' to new MyJoys prints by FootJoy

Justin Thomas showed up to defend his title at the Sentry Tournament of Champions wearing customized FootJoy Icon Shield Tips with an Aloha print pattern. The special shoes were to celebrate the PGA Tour’s fortnight in Hawaii. (Last season’s PGA Tour Player of the Year also will play this week’s Sony Open.)

FootJoy is offering not just the Blue Aloha print that Thomas wore, but a Red Aloha print as well. The prints will be available for all MyJoys shoes. FootJoy’s MyJoys is a program that allows golfers to customize their own shoes.

How can you give your MyJoys the Hawaiian treatment? It’s easy. Go to the MyJoys page on FootJoy.com, and select the type of shoe you want to customize. Options include the Pro/SL ($189.99) and FJ Icon ($289.99) for men, and the Women’s DryJoys ($189.99). Once you’re in the builder, you can pick your size and width before getting creative by selecting colors in prints for the three parts of the shoe upper – base, saddle, accent – and the laces. (There are hundreds of combinations.)

If you want shoes that look like the ones Thomas wore, just select the FJ Icon Shield Tips with a white base, white accent and white laces, and the Blue Aloha print on the saddle.