Tiger Woods approves of Raiders' hire of Jon Gruden

The Oakland Raiders introduced Jon Gruden as its new head coach on Tuesday. Gruden, 54, previously coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before moving on to Tampa Bay, where he won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2003. (Tampa Bay beat Oakland in that Super Bowl.) Gruden had spent the last nine years working for ESPN as an analyst.

Later Tuesday, the PGA Tour’s biggest Raiders fan, Tiger Woods, showed his approval of the hire via social media.

“He’s back!” Woods wrote, while also posting a photo of the Raiders logo with the Chucky Doll face. (Gruden’s nickname is Chucky.)

Woods, 42, is preparing for his next tournament, the Farmers Insurance Open, set for later this month at Torrey Pines.