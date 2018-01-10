VIDEO: Another non-golfer nails full-court putt to win $10,000

Apparently there’s an easy solution if you’re struggling on the greens … just don’t practice and you’ll be good.

Days after a Clemson student who doesn’t play golf drained a full-court putt for $10,000, his feat has been matched.

And we say matched including the non-golfer part. At an Eastern Michigan-Central Michigan men’s basketball game Tuesday, EMU student Jake Lackey had his own shot at winning $10,000 by making a full-court putt.

And yep, he drained it.

And as with the Clemson instance, the winner essentially does not play golf. Lackey does have some putting experience … but on an actual golf course?

It doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Before I hit the monster putt, I was thinking I had no chance,” Lackey said in a TV interview afterward. “My buddies didn’t even record it because they thought there was no chance. Honestly I’m not a golf player or anything, but I do love to putt-putt so it worked out.”

Here’s his full interview after the winning putt, including info on how he will look to spend the $10,000. (Hint: He appears to be a very good son.)

10,000 reasons why you should've been at the @EMUHoops game tonight… Lucky for @LackeyJake who was clutch enough to nail the full-court putt to take home the $10,000 prize!#SCTop10 #EMUEagles pic.twitter.com/lsZog2VpNU — EMU Athletics (@EMUAthletics) January 10, 2018

It’s one thing when a PGA Tour veteran in Jeff Overton drains a full-court putt. But a pair of non-golfers doing the same in a matter of days?

It just goes to show … if you basically never play golf, putting is easy.