VIDEO: Another non-golfer nails full-court putt to win $10,000

Apparently there’s an easy solution if you’re struggling on the greens … just don’t practice and you’ll be good.
Days after a Clemson student who doesn’t play golf drained a full-court putt for $10,000, his feat has been matched.
And we say matched including the non-golfer part. At an Eastern Michigan-Central Michigan men’s basketball game Tuesday, EMU student Jake Lackey had his own shot at winning $10,000 by making a full-court putt.
And yep, he drained it.
And as with the Clemson instance, the winner essentially does not play golf. Lackey does have some putting experience … but on an actual golf course?
It doesn’t seem to be the case.
“Before I hit the monster putt, I was thinking I had no chance,” Lackey said in a TV interview afterward. “My buddies didn’t even record it because they thought there was no chance. Honestly I’m not a golf player or anything, but I do love to putt-putt so it worked out.”
Here’s his full interview after the winning putt, including info on how he will look to spend the $10,000. (Hint: He appears to be a very good son.)
It’s one thing when a PGA Tour veteran in Jeff Overton drains a full-court putt. But a pair of non-golfers doing the same in a matter of days?
It just goes to show … if you basically never play golf, putting is easy.
