Brett Favre hopes his grandsons play golf rather than football

For those anxious about golf’s future, just turn to football players for reassurance.

Star Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted last month that he’s weary of football’s violence and hopes his son plays golf. Now another (former) quarterback is in agreement.

Brett Favre, the former legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback who also had memorable late stints with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, is a subject and executive producer on an upcoming documentary entitled “Shocked: A Hidden Factor in the Sports Concussion Crisis.”

The documentary premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday on WatchStadium.com and delves into “the hidden factor” in sports-related brain injuries – that is the safety issues of artificial playing surfaces.

Favre went on CBS Sports’ Pick Six Podcast and dove into his thoughts on all this. In the interview he was queried about whether he’d advise his three grandsons to play football.

Here was Favre’s revealing response:

“I’m not going to encourage them to play. I’m not going to discourage (them). But I say this to everyone who will listen: if my grandsons would say, and they call me Paw-Paw, if they were to say ‘Paw-Paw, would you be my caddie in golf? I think I’m going to do golf instead of football,’ I would be much more happy, satisfied and excited by that then by them playing football because every tackle I would be cringing, hoping they’d get up and not shaking their head and saying they got a headache. But the likelihood of that happening, by playing football, is very high. I’d much rather them choose a safer route.”

Strong words from Favre, a Hall of Famer who was renowned for his ironman streak of 297 consecutive games started in the NFL. That is until he suffered a concussion after his head slammed into the ground in a 2010 Vikings home game against the Chicago Bears. That hit would end his NFL career.

Clearly, football is at or coming to a crossroads … and golf may be a key beneficiary of that.

Anyway, here’s a trailer for the Favre documentary that looks to shed light on an underreported issue: