Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Jordan Spieth. Finished third at Sony a year ago and leads the tour in hitting greens in regulation. Also like: Webb Simpson and Zach Johnson. Simpson is making his first start since the death of his dad, Sam, and I think he’ll be inspired this week to perform. Plus, Waialae is a course where he’s had plenty of success. Johnson is a past winner here and his statistics and early-season results show he’ll have a much better season in 2018 than last year.

Kevin Casey

Kevin Kisner. A pair of top 5s for Kisner in his last two starts at Waialae. His T-17 at Kapalua wasn’t ideal, but overall he was playing well at the end of his fall. Good form and course fit for Kisner, who should have a better week than one that included a heartbreaking national title loss for his Georgia Bulldogs. Also like: Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman. A tough week at Kapalua for JT, but he finished in 67. He won’t have to worry about any potential caddie issues this week, either. Oh, and you probably remember how he tore up this course last year. I liked Leishman at Kapalua and he shared the 36-hole lead. A tough weekend, but a T-7 continues his trend of strong play.

Dan Kilbridge