Jimmy Walker feeling better, but wife Erin reveals she's now contracted Lyme disease

It was a tough 2017 for Jimmy Walker, as the major champion battled with Lyme disease. A new year unfortunately hasn’t given his family a reprieve.

Walker is in Honolulu, Hawaii, this week for the Sony Open and the 38-year-old does seem to be himself again.

“It’s just nice to feel good and feel like me again,” Walker said, per Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard. “I know it’s getting better.”

That’s the good news. The bad: Another member of the Walker clan is now going through the fight he waged most fiercely in 2017.

Erin Walker, Jimmy’s wife, revealed a week ago in a blog post that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in December.

It’s another unfortunate turn, and not predictable just because her husband had been previously diagnosed, as the CDC says Lyme disease is non-transmittable human-to-human.

In her post, Erin went into deep detail about what her husband has been through – from when and how he might have contracted Lyme disease to the battle to find the right diagnosis to the struggles of dealing with Lyme disease to his current relative health (he’s still in treatment, but Erin says her husband is feeling 90 percent back to normal).

All of it is worth a read here.

As for herself, Erin only mentioned her diagnosis at the end of the post and said she would update on her own case in the coming weeks.

She did speak with Golf.com, noting that her point in posting is to make people aware of how big an issue Lyme disease is as well as set the record straight on how her husband was feeling in 2017.

Erin also told Golf.com she is not sure where she contracted Lyme disease but thinks it’s most likely she caught it while walking on a golf course.

For now both are in treatment, with Jimmy, per Golf Channel, noting from Honolulu that “(Erin’s) really struggling.”

This husband-wife Lyme scenario is certainly more trying than most imagine. As with Jimmy’s case, hopefully matters turn for the better for Erin.