Lindsey Vonn rooting for 'very stubborn' Tiger Woods to win in latest comeback

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods may no longer be dating, but the Olympic skier said in 2016 that she still loved the 14-time major champion.

So her latest comments should come as no surprise.

Sports Illustrated profiled Vonn as she prepares for next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The piece looked into the battle scars of the Olympic gold medalist. Among those scars: Her past romantic relationships, including one with Woods that ended when the pair broke up in 2015.

But Vonn, 33, spoke fondly of her time dating Woods, who recently turned 42. Yes it was a whirlwind with the paparazzi attention, but Vonn doesn’t seem to regret going into that relationship.

In fact, even after the break up Vonn reiterates that she’s still friendly with Woods – even if he was “very stubborn” in their relationship – and hopes his latest comeback attempt gets him back to his old ways.

“(With Tiger), I mean. … I was in love,” Vonn told SI. “I loved him and we’re still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he’s very stubborn and he likes to go his own way. I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments.”

That comeback attempt began in earnest with a strong performance at last month’s Hero World Challenge. It’ll resume later this month at the Farmers Insurance Open followed by an appearance at the Genesis Open.

It remains way up in the air how Woods’ latest comeback attempt will fare. But every bit of support counts, and the gold medalist ex-girlfriend appears to be firmly rooting for Woods.