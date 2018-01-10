Registration underway for Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

The fourth annual Golfweek Northern California Junior Open is set to take place April 14-15 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif. and players and now able to register.

The event is the season opener for the 2018 Golfweek Junior Tournament Series Presented by USA Today and carries with it automatic invitations to the prestigious Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational in May and Golfweek International Junior Invitational in October.

The event is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard and is recognized by the AJGA for PBE status. In 2017, the AJGA recognized the following status for players at the event:

Boys and Girls Champions: 8 Stars

Boys top 5 and Girls top 3: 4 Stars

Boys top 10 and Girls top 5: 1 Star

For all 2018 Golfweek Junior Tournament Series events, live scoring will be employed in the same manner as is being required at the collegiate level.

Amateur players age 13-19 at the start of the event and not affiliated with a college golf program are eligible to compete.

Anyone wanting to register should click on the following link:

2018 Golfweek Northern California Junior Open.