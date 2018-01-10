Sony Open tee times: Thomas, Kisner grouped together for Rounds 1-2

Prior to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, Tide alum Justin Thomas and Bulldogs alum Kevin Kisner agreed on a friendly bet. Loser of the wager would have to wear the opposing team’s jersey on the 17th hole at this week’s Sony Open.

Alabama’s 26-23 overtime win in Atlanta also meant victory for Thomas. Even better: Thomas will get to see Kisner fulfill his losing obligations in person as the two are grouped together for the first two rounds at Waialae Country Club.

Thomas and Kisner will play alongside Jason Dufner. The trio will tee off Thursday at 12:40 p.m. local time (5:40 p.m. Eastern), so assuming Kisner decides to pay off his bet on Thursday, that means he should be on the 17th hole wearing Crimson just before 5 p.m. local time (10 p.m. Eastern).

Other notable pairings include:

Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger

Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson

Here are the full tee times and pairings, plus TV information, for Rounds 1-2 of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu: (Note: all times Eastern.)

TV INFO

Thursday-Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (GOLF)

7-10:30 p.m. ET (GOLF) Sunday: 6-10 p.m. ET (GOLF)

ROUND 1 (No. 1) / ROUND 2 (No. 10)

12:00 p.m./4:40 p.m.: Danny Lee, Ryan Palmer, Colt Knost

12:10 p.m./4:50 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Michael Kim, Richy Werenski

12:20 p.m./5:00 p.m.: Robert Streb, John Huh, Morgan Hoffmann

12:30 p.m./5:10 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, D.A. Points, Vijay Singh

12:40 p.m./5:20 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Chris Kirk, K.J. Choi

12:50 p.m./5:30 p.m.: Austin Cook, Cameron Smith, Luke Donald

1:00 p.m./5:40 p.m.: Russell Henley, Fabian Gomez, Peter Malnati

1:10 p.m./5:50 p.m.: Chad Campbell, Jason Kokrak, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:20 p.m./6:00 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ben Martin, Cameron Tringale

1:30 p.m./6:10 p.m.: Talor Gooch, Lanto Griffin, Daisuke Kataoka

1:40 p.m./6:20 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Andrew Yun, John Oda

1:50 p.m./6:30 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Ryder

ROUND 1 (No. 10) / ROUND 2 (No. 1)

12:00 p.m./4:40 p.m.: Bill Haas, Steve Wheatcroft, Blayne Barber

12:10 p.m./4:50 p.m.: Mark Wilson, Harold Varner III, Ollie Schniederjans

12:20 p.m./5:00 p.m.: Jonathan Byrd, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Tway

12:30 p.m./5:10 p.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III

12:40 p.m./5:20 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Russell Knox, James Hahn

12:50 p.m./5:30 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m./5:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger

1:10 p.m./5:50 p.m.: Matt Jones, Ryan Blaum, Peter Uihlein

1:20 p.m./6:00 p.m.: Omar Uresti, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Harkins

1:30 p.m./6:10 p.m.: Brett Stegmaier, Matt Atkins, Tatsuya Kodai

1:40 p.m./6:20 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Roberto Diaz, Eric Dugas

1:50 p.m./6:30 p.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, Adam Schenk, Shugo Imahira

ROUND 1 (No. 1) / ROUND 2 (No. 10)

4:40 p.m./12:00 p.m.: Scott Brown, Keegan Bradley, Sean O’Hair

4:50 p.m./12:10 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ricky Barnes, Steve Allan

5:00 p.m./12:20 p.m.: Harris English, Jamie Lovemark, Patrick Rodgers

5:10 p.m./12:30 p.m.: Brian Harman, Billy Hurley III, Smylie Kaufman

5:20 p.m./12:40 p.m.: Mac Hughes, Greg Chalmers, Tony Finau

5:30 p.m./12:50 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson

5:40 p.m./1:00 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jason Dufner, Kevin Kisner

5:50 p.m./1:10 p.m.: J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly

6:00 p.m./1:20 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Tom Lovelady, Zecheng Dou

6:10 p.m./1:30 p.m.: Sam Saunders, Tom Hoge, Nate Lashley

6:20 p.m./1:40 p.m.: Kyle Thompson, Xinjun Zhang, Ethan Tracy

6:30 p.m./1:50 p.m.: Martin Piller, Aaron Wise, Abraham Ancer

