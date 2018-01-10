Sony Open tee times: Thomas, Kisner grouped together for Rounds 1-2

Prior to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, Tide alum Justin Thomas and Bulldogs alum Kevin Kisner agreed on a friendly bet. Loser of the wager would have to wear the opposing team’s jersey on the 17th hole at this week’s Sony Open.
Alabama’s 26-23 overtime win in Atlanta also meant victory for Thomas. Even better: Thomas will get to see Kisner fulfill his losing obligations in person as the two are grouped together for the first two rounds at Waialae Country Club.
Thomas and Kisner will play alongside Jason Dufner. The trio will tee off Thursday at 12:40 p.m. local time (5:40 p.m. Eastern), so assuming Kisner decides to pay off his bet on Thursday, that means he should be on the 17th hole wearing Crimson just before 5 p.m. local time (10 p.m. Eastern).
Other notable pairings include:
- Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson
- Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
- Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson
Here are the full tee times and pairings, plus TV information, for Rounds 1-2 of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu: (Note: all times Eastern.)
TV INFO
- Thursday-Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (GOLF)
- Sunday: 6-10 p.m. ET (GOLF)
• • •
ROUND 1 (No. 1) / ROUND 2 (No. 10)
- 12:00 p.m./4:40 p.m.: Danny Lee, Ryan Palmer, Colt Knost
- 12:10 p.m./4:50 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Michael Kim, Richy Werenski
- 12:20 p.m./5:00 p.m.: Robert Streb, John Huh, Morgan Hoffmann
- 12:30 p.m./5:10 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, D.A. Points, Vijay Singh
- 12:40 p.m./5:20 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Chris Kirk, K.J. Choi
- 12:50 p.m./5:30 p.m.: Austin Cook, Cameron Smith, Luke Donald
- 1:00 p.m./5:40 p.m.: Russell Henley, Fabian Gomez, Peter Malnati
- 1:10 p.m./5:50 p.m.: Chad Campbell, Jason Kokrak, Tyrone Van Aswegen
- 1:20 p.m./6:00 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Ben Martin, Cameron Tringale
- 1:30 p.m./6:10 p.m.: Talor Gooch, Lanto Griffin, Daisuke Kataoka
- 1:40 p.m./6:20 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Andrew Yun, John Oda
- 1:50 p.m./6:30 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Ryder
ROUND 1 (No. 10) / ROUND 2 (No. 1)
- 12:00 p.m./4:40 p.m.: Bill Haas, Steve Wheatcroft, Blayne Barber
- 12:10 p.m./4:50 p.m.: Mark Wilson, Harold Varner III, Ollie Schniederjans
- 12:20 p.m./5:00 p.m.: Jonathan Byrd, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Tway
- 12:30 p.m./5:10 p.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III
- 12:40 p.m./5:20 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Russell Knox, James Hahn
- 12:50 p.m./5:30 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson
- 1:00 p.m./5:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
- 1:10 p.m./5:50 p.m.: Matt Jones, Ryan Blaum, Peter Uihlein
- 1:20 p.m./6:00 p.m.: Omar Uresti, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Harkins
- 1:30 p.m./6:10 p.m.: Brett Stegmaier, Matt Atkins, Tatsuya Kodai
- 1:40 p.m./6:20 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Roberto Diaz, Eric Dugas
- 1:50 p.m./6:30 p.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, Adam Schenk, Shugo Imahira
ROUND 1 (No. 1) / ROUND 2 (No. 10)
- 4:40 p.m./12:00 p.m.: Scott Brown, Keegan Bradley, Sean O’Hair
- 4:50 p.m./12:10 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Ricky Barnes, Steve Allan
- 5:00 p.m./12:20 p.m.: Harris English, Jamie Lovemark, Patrick Rodgers
- 5:10 p.m./12:30 p.m.: Brian Harman, Billy Hurley III, Smylie Kaufman
- 5:20 p.m./12:40 p.m.: Mac Hughes, Greg Chalmers, Tony Finau
- 5:30 p.m./12:50 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson
- 5:40 p.m./1:00 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jason Dufner, Kevin Kisner
- 5:50 p.m./1:10 p.m.: J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly
- 6:00 p.m./1:20 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Tom Lovelady, Zecheng Dou
- 6:10 p.m./1:30 p.m.: Sam Saunders, Tom Hoge, Nate Lashley
- 6:20 p.m./1:40 p.m.: Kyle Thompson, Xinjun Zhang, Ethan Tracy
- 6:30 p.m./1:50 p.m.: Martin Piller, Aaron Wise, Abraham Ancer
ROUND 1 (No. 10) / ROUND 2 (No. 1)
- 4:40 p.m./12:00 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Jon Curran, Dominic Bozzelli
- 4:50 p.m./12:10 p.m.: Kevin Na, Whee Kim, Luke List
- 5:00 p.m./12:20 p.m.: Michael Thompson, Kelly Kraft, Yusaku Miyazato
- 5:10 p.m./12:30 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Gary Woodland, Brian Gay
- 5:20 p.m./12:40 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Sangmoon Bae, Stewart Cink
- 5:30 p.m./12:50 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Hudson Swafford, Jim Herman
- 5:40 p.m./1:00 p.m.: Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble, William McGirt
- 5:50 p.m./1:10 p.m.: Matt Every, John Peterson, Andrew Landry
- 6:00 p.m./1:20 p.m.: Jonathan Randolph, Beau Hossler, Hyung-Sung Kim
- 6:10 p.m./1:30 p.m.: Rob Oppenheim, Conrad Shindler, Satoshi Kodaira
- 6:20 p.m./1:40 p.m.: Seamus Power, Corey Conners, Gunn Yang
- 6:30 p.m./1:50 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Keith Mitchell, a-Tyler Ota
